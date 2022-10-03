Italian court cancels antitrust fines on Apple and Amazon
ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court canceled a fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on U.S. tech giants Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O for alleged collusion, a document showed on Monday.
(Reporting by Marco Carta, writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
