Italian court cancels antitrust fines on Apple and Amazon

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court canceled a fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on U.S. tech giants Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O for alleged collusion, a document showed on Monday.

