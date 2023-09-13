Italian cost of funding jumps ahead of expected ECB rate hike

Adds numbers, context

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs rose sharply on Wednesday, reflecting growing market expectations of a tenth straight interest rate hike by the European Central Bank.

The Treasury placed 3.25 billion euros ($3.49 billion) of a 3-year bond due on Sep. 15, 2026 at a 3.86% gross yield, the highest since July 2012 and up from 3.71% at the previous auction two months ago.

The ECB expects euro zone inflation to remain above 3% next year, bolstering the case for a rate increase at its meeting on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of ratesetters' discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Treasury sold the maximum amount offered, 9.75 billion euros, in four BTP bonds.

It placed 4 billion euros of a new 4% coupon, 7-year BTP bond due on November 15, 2030, at a 4.21% gross yield - the highest since October - versus 3.90% at the previous auction in July for a note maturing in June 2030.

The Treasury also sold 1.5 billion euros of a 30-yr BTP note due October 1, 2053, fetching a 4.98% gross yield compared with a 4.54% yield at a previous auction in mid-June.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)

