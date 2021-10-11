Italian cosmetics group Intercos to launch IPO in October

Adds details from statement and UBS research report

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest beauty products supplier Intercos said on Monday it planned to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this month to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange.

Reuters reported exclusively in September Intercos had resumed its listing plans after COVID-19 last year derailed an attempt to go public targeting a valuation of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Intercos reported net sales of 607 million euros last year, down from 713 million euros in 2019, as the pandemic hit the beauty industry, a UBS study seen by Reuters found.

Adjusted core profit in 2020 fell by a quarter year-on-year to 87 million euros, according to the study, which said the sector had recovered in the first half of 2021.

The contract cosmetics maker's top shareholder is founder Dario Ferrari, while U.S. private equity firm L Catterton holds a 34% stake.

Both L Catterton and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, another leading shareholder with a 21% holding, would sell shares in the IPO.

The company also plans to raise up to 60 million euros in cash through newly-issued shares reserved for new investors. It will use the money to fund growth and strategic initiatives, it said without providing further details.

The final size of the offering will be determined closer to the IPO launch, Intercos said in a statement.

Ferrari will remain the top investor following the offering, thanks also to a loyalty share scheme Intercos plans to adopt, it said.

The company, based north east of Italy's fashion capital Milan, supplies make-up, skincare and hair and body products to top brands, whose names are covered by confidentiality agreements.

UBS, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are the IPO's joint global coordinators. Rothschild acts as the company's financial adviser and Cornelli Gabelli e Associati is financial adviser to the controlling shareholders.

White & Case, Maisto e Associati, Studio Legale Giliberti Triscornia e Associati are legal advisers to Intercos and Linklaters advises the global coordinators.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Valentina Za and Barbara Lewis)

