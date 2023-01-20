Italian central bank hikes 2023 growth forecast, cuts inflation outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 20, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Italian economy is expected to grow by 0.6% this year, the central bank said on Friday, slightly raising a previous forecast of 0.4% made only last month and aligning its estimate with the government's official projection.

Last year's growth in the euro zone's third largest economy will probably come in at 3.9%, the central bank said in its quarterly bulletin, nudging up a previous estimate of 3.8%.

Full-year 2022 gross domestic product data will be released by national statistics bureau ISTAT on March 1.

The Bank of Italy forecast growth of 1.2% in 2024 compared with the government's forecast of 1.9%, made in November.

Turning to inflation, the central bank said it expected Italy's EU-harmonised index to average 6.5% this year, cutting its December forecast of 7.3%.

Price growth will ease to 2.6% in 2024, the bank said.

(Alessia Pé, editing by Gavin Jones)

((alessia.pe@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307742;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.