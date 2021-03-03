Italian businessman Caltagirone takes 1% stake in Mediobanca

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone held 1% of Milanese investment bank Mediobanca as of Feb. 23, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Adds details, background

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone held 1% of Milanese investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI as of Feb. 23, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

With a 13% holding, Mediobanca is the single biggest investor in Generali GASI.MI, Italy's top insurer of which Caltagirone owns 5.65%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters