Italian businessman Caltagirone takes 1% stake in Mediobanca

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone held 1% of Milanese investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI as of Feb. 23, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

With a 13% holding, Mediobanca is the single biggest investor in Generali GASI.MI, Italy's top insurer of which Caltagirone owns 5.65%.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

