Italian businessman Caltagirone could further increase 1% stake in Mediobanca - paper

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, a leading investor in insurer Generali GASI.MI, could further increase his 1% stake in Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the Italian businessman.

On Wednesday regulatory filings showed that Caltagirone bought a 1 % stake in Mediobanca.

Caltagirone holds 5.65% of Generali, making him the second largest investor behind Mediobanca, which in turn owns 13% of Italy's biggest insurer.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

