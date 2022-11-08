WBD

Italian builder Webuild agrees to buy Australia's Clough

November 08, 2022 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Agnieszka Flak for Reuters

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild WBD.MI has agreed to buy Australian rival Clough in a bid to strengthen its presence in that market and diversify its portfolio, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement, for which no financial details were disclosed, is conditional on a positive outcome of a due diligence Webuild is conducting on Clough.

As of end-June, Clough had an order backlog of around 2.1 billion euros ($2.10 billion) and ended the 2022 financial year with revenues of around 1 billion euros and no financial debt.

