Italian BTP bond yields touch new record low at auction

Italy's cost of funding fell to new record lows at auction on Thursday, reflecting a friendly market sentiment and decreased worries about Rome's political situation.

Italy's Treasury sold 5 billion euros ($7.51 billion), the top amount planned, after a new 15-year BTP bond placed through a syndicated sale on Tuesday drew more than 50 billion euros ($54.46 billion) in orders, a record amount.

The Treasury placed 2.25 billion euros of a three-year BTP bond maturing in January 2023 at a -0.10% gross yield, the lowest ever, compared with 0.18% in mid-January.

Italy also sold 2.75 billion euros of a 7-year bond maturing in Jan. 2027 paying a mere 0.48%, another record low, down from 0.94% at the previous auction last month.

Italian bonds remain attractive in a market dominated by negative yields and with a 'risk on' mood encouraged by signs of a slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.

