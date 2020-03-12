Italian BTP bond yields rise at auction on coronavirus fears

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy's cost of funding rose at auction on Thursday, reflecting expectations that the coronavirus outbreak will deal a heavy blow to the economy with the euro zone's second heaviest public debt burden.

Italy's Treasury sold the top amount of 7 billion euros ($7.88 billion) versus a planned 5.5-7 billion euros range.

The Economy Ministry placed 3.5 billion euros of a new three-year BTP bond maturing in June 2023 with a 0.60% coupon at a 0.74% gross yield, the highest level since June, compared with a -0.10% record low in mid-February.

Gross yields were also up on 7-year and 10-year maturities, while they fell slightly on the 20-year.

Late on Wednesday, the government announced a further expasion of the strict containment measures imposed earlier in the week. All commercial activities, except for essential services, such as food retailers and pharmacies, will now be closed until March 25.

($1 = 0.8881 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing by James McKenzie)

