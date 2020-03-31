Italian brake maker Brembo buys stake in Pirelli

Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italian premium brake manufacturer Brembo BRBI.MI said on Tuesday it held 2.43% of tyre maker Pirelli after deciding to buy a stake with "a non-speculative, long-term approach."

Brembo said the stake was held both directly and indirectly, through its Nuova FourB parent company.

