Italian brake maker Brembo buys stake in Pirelli

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italian premium brake manufacturer Brembo BRBI.MI said on Tuesday it held 2.43% of tyre maker Pirelli after deciding to buy a stake with "a non-speculative, long-term approach."

Brembo said the stake was held both directly and indirectly, through its Nuova FourB parent company.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

