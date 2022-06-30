Italian borrowing costs shoot up at auction

Adds details

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs soared at an auction on Thursday, as investors worries on central banks' monetary policy tightening path persist.

The Treasury sold the top planned amount of 7 billion euros ($7.31 billion) over three bonds, a new 5-yr and a 10-yr BTP bond and a floating rate CCTeu.

Rome sold 4 billion euros of a new BTP maturing Dec. 1, 2027 at a 2.74% gross yield - the highest level since October 2013 - versus 2.16% at the previous auction.

It placed 2 billion euros of a 10-year BTP with a Dec. 1, 2032 maturity fetching a 3.47% gross yield - the highest level since January 2014 - compared with 3.10% at the end of May.

The Treasury also assigned 1 billion euros of a 7-year floating rate CCTeu note due April 15, 2029 at a yield of 0.58%.

($1 = 0.9577 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.