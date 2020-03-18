Italian bonds rally on ECB purchase talk, Bunds set for worst day since 2008

By Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian bonds rallied sharply on Wednesday as the market anticipated crisis purchases by the ECB, while German 10-year bonds were set for their worst day since the financial crisis as investors dumped highly liquid debt.

Italian yields reversed an earlier jump, following a report that EU leaders are working on a plan that may end with the European Central Bank stepping in to buy the country's bonds in bulk.

Euro zone officials are considering how to deploy the unused firepower of the bloc's bailout fund to limit the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

This could pave the way for the ECB to step in with its Outright Monetary Transactions programme of unlimited sovereign bond buying, though that would be part of a special credit line with tough conditions that could make it less palatable for governments.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to as low as 2.18% after swinging above 3% earlier in the session for the first time since February 2019. It was last down 9 basis points at 2.29%. IT10YT=RR

The gap between the country's 10-year bond yield and Germany's equivalent - effectively the risk premium Italy pays to investors - fell to 248 basis points after rising to 320 earlier, its highest since November 2018.

"This (story) is what's caused the rally in Italian bonds and frankly that's where we're heading," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"The implication is that Italy will lose market access and need the ECB and OMT to keep going," Scicluna said, referring to the crisis fighting measures in the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme.

The ECB created the OMT programme in September 2012 as the key element of its then President Mario Draghi’s promise to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

Earlier on Wednesday the Bank of Italy bought Italian bonds as the system of euro zone central banks intervened to ensure orderly conditions in bond markets.

Some analysts were skeptical about an immediate intervention from the ECB.

"I still think things will have to get worse before they do anything," said Rabobank strategist Lyn-Graham Taylor.

"The euro zone tends to do things at 5 minutes to midnight, so when they leak that something might happen, spreads tighten and that takes pressure off them to do anything."

Finland's central bank governor Olli Rehn said expanding the ECB's asset purchase programme or removing issuer limits on asset purchases may needed.

By contrast, Austria's central bank chief Robert Holzmann suggested that monetary policy may be at its limits.

Among higher-rated euro zone debt, Germany's 10-year benchmark rose 20 basis points to -0.23% in its worst daily performance since September 2008, during the financial crisis. DE10YT=RR

Worries are growing that investors are liquidating their fixed income portfolios as safe-haven assets like Bunds and U.S. Treasuries sell off alongside riskier plays like southern European bonds.

As the coronavirus outbreak sparks a rout in global markets, investors have in recent days sold government bonds in big liquid markets to make up for losses elsewhere.

"Clearly what is happening is that a lot of market participants have moved to cash preservation mode," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

"Bunds are selling off when equities are weakening - that is a clear sign that particular asset managers, wary about fund redemptions, are keen to generate cash."

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)

