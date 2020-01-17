Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their euro zone peers on Friday after Italy's highest court rejected a proposed change in electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected a request by the League to hold a referendum to introduce a first-past-the-post electoral system.

Such a system would have increased the chances of a League-led centre-right bloc winning a big majority at the next election, putting pressure on the struggling government of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD).

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell around 7 basis points to 1.37% in one of their best sessions this month, after a sell-off raised yields 5 basis points on Thursday. IT10YT=RR

"This is good news from a market perspective because it very much reduces the risk that we would have an absolute majority by the League," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz.

However, uncertainty remains from another referendum expected to be held on cutting the number of members of parliament.

Most other euro zone bond yields were flat on the day, with Germany's 10-year yield at -0.22% DE10YT=RR, below two-week highs around -0.17%.

In a risk-on session that has seen lower-rated debt and stocks rally, the rally in UK government bonds could arguably be keeping Bund yields from moving higher, said Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire.

UK government bonds, or gilts, rallied on Friday with the 10-year yield down 3 basis points GB10YT=RR after data showed that British consumers failed to increase their spending in December for a record fifth month in a row.

Elsewhere, data on Friday showed China's economy ended a rough year - leading to its weakest growth in nearly 30 years - on a somewhat firmer note. The trade truce with the United States revived business confidence and earlier growth-boosting measures appeared to be taking hold.

Euro zone final inflation numbers came in line with estimates at the start of the month showing inflation picking up to 1.3% from 1% a month earlier.

Moody's will review Portugal's rating later on Friday. The agency changed its outlook on the Baa3 rating to positive in August, meaning that an upgrade is eventually possible.

While an upgrade on Friday wouldn't be a huge surprise, "I don't see that so much changed in Portugal in the last six months. It would usually be fair to expect it [an upgrade] to take more time," DZ Bank's Lenz said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)

