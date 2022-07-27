Italian bonds dealt fresh blow by S&P ratings outlook change

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's government borrowing costs faced renewed upward pressure on Wednesday, after S&P Global revised down its ratings outlook to stable from positive, citing concern that political instability could slow the path for key economic reforms.

Most euro zone bond yields also edged up, following sharp falls on Tuesday, but moves were more modest in comparison and some caution kicked in ahead of an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike later on.

For now, the spotlight turned to Italy, where S&P's surprise ratings action late Tuesday highlighted the vulnerability of Italian bonds to fresh political uncertainty at a time of rising interest rates and an energy shock.

S&P left Italy's rating unchanged at BBB, which is two notches above junk territory.

The collapse of Mario Draghi's government last week, and the prospect of early elections, had already dealt a blow to Italian bonds last week.

"The surprising ad-hoc S&P rating adjustment in reaction Draghi's departure will add weight to the market's nervousness," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 11 basis points (bps) on the day at 3.45%, pushing the closely-watched gap over top-rated Germany to around 249 bps - its widest since mid-June. DE10IT10=RR

Across broader euro zone bond markets, borrowing costs also edged up a day after falling sharply but the moves were modest in comparison to Italy.

For instance, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up 3.5 bps at 0.96% DE10YT=RR. It fell 10 bps on Tuesday after European countries approved emergency plans to curb gas usage following the latest supply cuts from Russia.

Trading in general in the world's biggest government bond markets was also subdued ahead of the Fed's rate decision later on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to conclude a two-day meeting with a second straight 75 bps hike to curb inflation.

"It should be a done deal from the Fed on 75 bps but of course what they say is bound by a lot of uncertainty," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter)

