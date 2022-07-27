US Markets

Italian bonds dealt fresh blow by S&P ratings outlook change

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Italy's government borrowing costs faced renewed upward pressure on Wednesday, after S&P Global revised down its ratings outlook to stable from positive, citing concern that political instability could slow the path for key economic reforms.

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's government borrowing costs faced renewed upward pressure on Wednesday, after S&P Global revised down its ratings outlook to stable from positive, citing concern that political instability could slow the path for key economic reforms.

Most euro zone bond yields also edged up, following sharp falls on Tuesday, but moves were more modest in comparison and some caution kicked in ahead of an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike later on.

For now, the spotlight turned to Italy, where S&P's surprise ratings action late Tuesday highlighted the vulnerability of Italian bonds to fresh political uncertainty at a time of rising interest rates and an energy shock.

S&P left Italy's rating unchanged at BBB, which is two notches above junk territory.

The collapse of Mario Draghi's government last week, and the prospect of early elections, had already dealt a blow to Italian bonds last week.

"The surprising ad-hoc S&P rating adjustment in reaction Draghi's departure will add weight to the market's nervousness," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 11 basis points (bps) on the day at 3.45%, pushing the closely-watched gap over top-rated Germany to around 249 bps - its widest since mid-June. DE10IT10=RR

Across broader euro zone bond markets, borrowing costs also edged up a day after falling sharply but the moves were modest in comparison to Italy.

For instance, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up 3.5 bps at 0.96% DE10YT=RR. It fell 10 bps on Tuesday after European countries approved emergency plans to curb gas usage following the latest supply cuts from Russia.

Trading in general in the world's biggest government bond markets was also subdued ahead of the Fed's rate decision later on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to conclude a two-day meeting with a second straight 75 bps hike to curb inflation.

"It should be a done deal from the Fed on 75 bps but of course what they say is bound by a lot of uncertainty," said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular