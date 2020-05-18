Italian bond yields tumble on Franco-German recovery fund proposal

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest level in over a month after France and Germany on Monday proposed a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

The two countries also said they were proposing to allow the European Commission to borrow money on financial markets in the European Union's name while at the same time respecting the bloc's treaties.

The inclusion of grants in the proposal boosted Italian bonds as there have been growing concerns about whether the country's already high debt levels would be sustainable if it has to fund all its coronavirus stimulus measures itself.

"At face value it seems quite significant in that it seems to be quite a big expansion of the budget, and obviously grants, not loans ... which is potentially a big deal." said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.

The yield on 10-year Italian government bonds fell 18 basis points to 1.67%, its lowest in over a month and on track for its biggest daily decline since late March. IT10YT=RR

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields - the risk premium Italy has to pay to raise debt because of the sustainability concerns - narrowed to 211 basis points, its tightest since April 28. DE10IT10=RR

Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said the market was now awaiting for further details about how the grants would be allocated by country, how they would be funded, as well as how other EU members states react.

It was unclear whether fiscal hawks such as the Netherlands - which has resisted calls for debt mutualisation - were willing to back the initiative.

Safe-haven German 10-year Bund yields rose as much as 6 basis points to a 2-1/2 week high. DE10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Simon Jessop and David Clarke)

