Italian bond yields, spread jump as confidence vote threatens government

July 14 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose sharply on Thursday and their spreads to German debt jumped to their highest in a month ahead of a parliamentary confidence vote likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in the confidence vote, it said on Wednesday.

Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star refuses to take part in the senate vote, while Draghi himself has said he would not head an administration without the party on board, risking the collapse of his government.

Italy's benchmark 10-year yield rose 16 basis points to 3.389%, the highest in a week.IT10YT=RR

The closely-watched Italian/German 10-year yield spread briefly rose to 220 basis points, the widest in a month, up from 207 basis points at end-Wednesday. DE10IT10=RR

The two-year yield rose to the highest in two weeks at 1.233%. IT2YT=RR

"The market is not taking it particularly well but it's been remarkably restrained," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London. "One would argue it's still being quite restrained given the implications being a possible government collapse, which would be a key negative in terms of fiscal risk."

The vote comes at a challenging time for Italy, where borrowing costs have risen sharply as the European Central Bank starts tightening its monetary policy.

McGuire said spreads would have been wider had it not been difficult for investors to short Italian bonds ahead of next week's ECB meeting, where policymakers are expected to reveal the details of a new tool to contain an "unwarranted" divergence between borrowing costs of Germany and highly indebted euro zone members, such as Italy.

"I think the near-term path of least resistance is Draghi's government does muddle through but tensions rise and individual parties look to the elections next year," McGuire said. "So legislative efficiency is going to suffer, but the market doesn't care about that."

Bond yields rose across the euro zone on Thursday, though by less than Italy.

Germany's two-year yield rose 13 basis points to 0.59%, the highest since July 5, as traders ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes after Wednesday's higher-than-expected U.S. inflation raised expectations for a full percentage point Federal Reserve move.

Traders now expect 160 basis points of ECB hikes by December, compared to 137 basis points on Tuesday, and a peak of 1.45% reached in late 2023, up from 1.3% on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

The 10-year German yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 6 basis points to 1.20%. DE10YT=RR

