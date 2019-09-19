Italian bond yields rise as ECB's bank funding take-up disappoints

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Short-dated Italian government bonds led a selloff in European bond markets on Thursday after the take-up of long-term loans by banks at the European Central Bank's latest funding round fell short of expectations.

Euro zone banks took up just 3.4 billion euros worth of long-term loans from the ECB, an unexpectedly low figure which is just a fraction of how much central bank funding lenders repaid earlier this week.

There had been talk that a strong take-up of the loans by banks would be used to snap up higher-yielding peripheral government bonds in so called "carry trades" that tend to benefit the likes of Italy, analysts said.

They added that this speculation had been dampened by the results of the funding round, sparking a modest selloff in bond markets already on the back foot after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut rates but dashed hopes of further easing.

"There was disappointment at the allotment in the latest round of ECB loans and this challenges speculation about a potential boost to peripheral carry trades," said Richard McGuire, head of rates at Rabobank in London.

Italy's two-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.194% IT2YT=RR, before pulling back to around -0.21% -- still up 3.5 basis points on the day.

Yields across the Italian curve 0#ITBMK= were around 3 bps higher, underperforming other euro zone bond markets.

"We see several reasons for this very low take-up (of loans), but the bottom line is that most banks are likely to wait for the next operation in December," said Frederik Ducrozet, a strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

"The ECB’s two-tier (rate) system should have been an important driver of banks’ demand for term liquidity ... especially in Italy where banks will have about 30 billion euros in unused exempted reserves that they could use to arbitrage the rates differential between TLTROs and the ECB’s tiered rates."

The ECB last week cut rates and unveiled open-ended asset purchases to boost growth and inflation. It also introduced a tiered rate system to mitigate the negative side effects of sub-zero rates on banks, which will take effect from Oct. 30.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. But the central bank signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs.

"The Fed underwhelmed expectations. They were cautious and said they are data-dependent, so the market concluded that this won't lead to more rate cuts," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. "You could say that the global easing push is losing steam. The Bank of Japan also kept policy unchanged today."

The BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0% under its yield curve control policy.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King and Andrew Heavens)

