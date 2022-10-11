Italian bond yields rise after source denies Germany to issue joint debt

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose on Tuesday after a German official dismissed a report that the country's government plans to support the issuance of joint European Union debt.

German yields rose, but by less than their Italian peers, having jumped the previous day after Bloomberg reported that the government would support issuing joint EU debt to tackle the energy crisis.

However, a German government official later on Monday told Reuters that "such plans are not known in the government."

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR was last up 9 basis points to 4.727%, although it remained below the 9-year high of 4.927% touched on Sept. 28. Yields move inversely to prices.

Under a joint debt issuance plan, EU countries would effectively be combining their creditworthiness, pushing up borrowing costs for stronger economies such as Germany, but pulling them down for bigger debtors such as Italy.

The Reuters report "has helped to stabilize Bunds while BTPs are under pressure, or at least reversing some of the gains that they had yesterday after the Bloomberg story," said Christoph Rieger, head of credit research at Commerzbank. German government bonds are known as Bunds, while their Italian counterparts are commonly called BTPs.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond DE10YT=RR was up 1 bp to 2.327% on Tuesday, although it remained well above Friday's closing level, having risen 13 basis points on Monday.

Rieger said worries about disorder in Britain's bond markets and a costly German 30-year Bund sale likely added to selling pressure in Europe on Tuesday.

Germany on Tuesday sold 4.4 billion euros ($4.27 billion) at the lowest price of 97.185, the Bundesbank said, in a sign that investors are demanding high returns when lending to governments.

The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened 15 bps to 239 bps, after falling 25 bps on Monday. Analysts watch the so-called spread closely, as a sign of the differing pressures on Europe's economies.

Traders in euro zone bond markets were also nervously analysing the latest intervention from the Bank of England, which was forced to start buying index-linked government bonds on Tuesday as the country's market turbulence continued.

The yield on British 10-year bonds GB10YT=RR was last down 5 bps to 4.424%. It nonetheless remained around 130 bps higher over the last month.

"Definitely there's a lot of jittery moves," said Ravin Seeneevassen, senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. "The fiscal situation is coming to the front again, whether that's in Germany or in the UK."

As traders weighed up reports on mutual debt issuance, the EU kicked off a fixed income sale on Tuesday. It will raise 11 billion euros from the reopening of a 2029 bond and the sale of a new 20-year bond that will back its COVID-19 recovery fund and macro-financial assistance programme, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

