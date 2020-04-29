Italian bond yields rise after Fitch downgrade

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy's government bond yields rose on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's credit rating to one notch above junk.

In an off-schedule move, ratings agency Fitch cut Italy's credit rating to BBB-minus on Tuesday, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the heavily indebted country's economy. That means two out of Italy's four credit ratings are one notch above junk.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, markets have worried that the debt Italy will accumulate as it copes with the pandemic could lead to a loss of its investment-grade ratings.

In a relatively subdued reaction, Italy's bond yields rose, with the two-year yield up as much as 12 basis points. It was last up 7 bps at 0.69% IT2YT=RR. The 10-year yield rose as much as 10 bps to 1.83% and was last up 6 bps. IT10YT=RR

The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields -- effectively the risk premium Italy pays on its debt -- widened to 226 bps, losing almost all its tightening since last Friday's S&P ratings review, where Italy's credit rating was held at BBB.

"Last Friday, there was strong expectation that S&P could junk Italy. Overnight, Fitch has made this decision, they did not junk Italy and they did not do so on the premise that evidence was supplied by the sovereign and the sovereign evidence was convincing enough not to move Italy to junk status," Rabobank strategist Matthew Cairns.

"In spite of the fact that there is a sell-off in Italian debt, it is not a momentous sell-off that we could have seen, should S&P have actually junked Italy last week."

Fitch also set the outlook for the rating at stable rather than negative, which analysts said makes a further downgrade less likely.

Moody's will review Italy's rating next Friday -- also one level above junk -- but it said last week that Italian creditworthiness should remain "broadly unaffected" given the temporary nature of the coronavirus crisis.

Demand for the newly downgraded debt will be put to a test later in the session, when Italy is scheduled to sell up to six billion euros of bonds in an auction, a factor that is also likely putting pressure on bonds this morning, UniCredit analysts said.

In higher-rated markets, Germany's 10-year benchmark yield was down 2 bps to -0.48% DE10YT=RR.

Investors will also be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, just a day before the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King)

