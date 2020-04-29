Italian bond yields rise after Fitch downgrade

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy's government bond yields rose on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's credit rating to one notch above junk.

In an off-schedule move, ratings agency Fitch cut Italy's credit rating to "BBB-minus" on Tuesday, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the heavily-indebted sovereign's economy.

Bond yields rose with the two-year yield rising as much as 12 basis points. It was last up 10 bps at 0.73% IT2YT=RR. The 10-year yield rose as much as 10 bps to 1.83%. It was last up 8 bps at 1.82%. IT10YT=RR

The closely watched gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields - effectively the risk premium the latter pays on its debt - widened 9 bps to 228 bps, erasing all the tightening it showed since last Friday's S&P ratings review, where Italy's credit rating was held at BBB.

