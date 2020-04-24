Italian bond yields rise after EU leaders' meeting

Contributor
Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Italian government bond yields rose on Friday after European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic though the size, speed and structure of the fund remained unclear.

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Friday after European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic though the size, speed and structure of the fund remained unclear.

Benchmark yields on Italian 10-year government debt IT10YT=RR rose 9 basis points to 2.09%, while Greek yields also rose. The closely-watched spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened by 17 bps compared to late Thursday's levels, at 254.7 bps DE10IT10=RR.

Despite the agreement by EU leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron said differences continued between EU governments over whether the fund should be transferring grant money, or simply making loans.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters