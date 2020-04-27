Italian bond yields plunge on S&P ratings relief

Contributor
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian government bond yields dropped between 14 and 17 basis points across the curve on Monday after S&P Global left the debt-laden country's credit rating unchanged in investment grade territory late on Friday. [nL3N2CC3WF]

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped between 14 and 17 basis points across the curve on Monday after S&P Global left the debt-laden country's credit rating unchanged in investment grade territory late on Friday.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields were lower 16 basis points at 1.73% on the first day of trading after the decision, while the closely-watched spread over German bond yields dropped to its tighest level in over a week, at 218 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters