Italian bond yields jump, spreads widen ahead of confidence vote

Italian bond yields rose sharply on Thursday and underperformed peers in the euro zone debt market ahead of a confidence vote that risks bringing its government down.

Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Italy's benchmark 10-year yield rose as much as 10 bps to 3.326%, while other euro zone 10-year yields were flat to a basis point lower. IT10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR

That pushed the closely-watched Italian/German 10-year yield spread to 216 basis points, up from 207 bps at end-Wednesday and near the widest in a month. DE10IT10=RR

The two-year yield rose to the highest in two weeks at 1.217%. IT2YT=RR

Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star refuses to take part in the senate vote, while Draghi himself has said he would not head an administration without the party on board.

