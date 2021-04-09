Italian bond yields jump amid worries about EU recovery fund, debt

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Friday as European Central Bank officials warned about the impact of delaying the EU recovery fund, amid rising U.S. yields and doubts about the ECB's efforts to keep nominal interest rates low.

A decision by the German constitutional court last month to stop the ratification of the European Union's Recovery Fund prompted investors to price some risk into peripheral bonds.

The ECB warned on Friday against a failure to proceed with the European Union's Recovery Fund, saying such a step would be an "economic disaster for Europe" .

"It's a combination of drivers, for sure ECB's officials talking about possible delays in EU recovery fund is one of them," said MFS fixed-income research analyst Annalisa Piazza, referring to Italian yield jump.

"But the Italian government seems to be ready to increase the deficit to support the Italian corporate sector hit by the last leg of lockdown measures," she said.

According to a media report, Prime Minister Mario Draghi planned to borrow up to $48 billion more.

Italian bond prices -- which move inversely with yields – were underperforming their peers, with 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR rising 8 basis points to 0.747%, its highest since early March.

The spread between German and Italian bond yield DE10IT10=RR was up 3 basis points to 103.2.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remained in the driving seat of the world's debt market, with 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rising 4 basis points to 1.67% in London trade.

They fell on Thursday after dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and weaker-than-expected data.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was up 3 basis point to -0.3%.

European Central Bank policymakers at their meeting last month agreed to front-load its bond-buying this quarter on condition it could be cut later if conditions allow, the accounts of their meeting showed on Thursday.

"The latest ECB minutes did not suggest a firm conviction that the central bank needs to suppress rates at all costs," ING analysts said.

Minutes showed that "all of the Governing Council supported the move to use the flexibility built into PEPP to increase the pace of bond purchases, provided that the size of the overall PEPP envelope was not on the table," according to Deutsche Bank.

"The hawks are stretching their wings by making this the price of their support," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

