Italian bond yields jump after coronavirus outbreak worsens in Italy

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC VIDAL

Italy's borrowing costs jumped on Monday after a coronavirus outbreak in Italy worsened over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about the impact on one of the euro zone's biggest economies.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy's borrowing costs jumped on Monday after a coronavirus outbreak in Italy worsened over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about the impact on one of the euro zone's biggest economies.

Italy raced on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public events in much of the north as a third patient died of the illness.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped over 8 basis points to its highest in more than two weeks at 0.997% IT10YT=RR. That pushed the gap over German Bund yields to its widest since late January at around 145 bps DE10IT10=RR.

Yields on safe-haven German Bunds meanwhile dipped to -0.466% DE10YT=RR - their lowest in more than four months.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters