Italian bond yields hit 1-mth low on Macron-Merkel budget boost

Contributor
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Benchmark Italian government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in over a month after France and Germany on Monday proposed creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) fund for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. [nL8N2D0549]

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark Italian government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in over a month after France and Germany on Monday proposed creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) fund for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 210.9 basis points, the lowest since April 28 DE10IT10=RR and German 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points to a 2-1/2 week high. DE10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Simon Jessop)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More