Italian bond yields hit 1-month low as Draghi inches closer

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's borrowing costs hit one-month lows on Tuesday as Mario Draghi faced his last day of consultations with political parties before attempting to form a government.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Monday it would consult members on whether it should back a government led by former ECB head.

"Bond markets are clearly indicating a lower perceived risk premium in Italy, which is good news for the broader European story," said Andrew Sheets, head of cross-asset strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was almost one bps lower at 0.508% IT10YT=RR, hovering around one-month lows. Its spread over benchmark 10-year Bund yields was around 95 bps DE10IT10=RR, close to its tightest levels in five years.

Italian debt may have also been helped by general positive market sentiment bolstered by expectations of stronger growth and inflation.

Global stocks rose for the seventh straight day to reach a record high on Tuesday and oil hit 13-month highs. MKTS/GLOB

"Reflation is set to remain the theme in rates markets," ING analysts said in a report.

Meanwhile, yields on high-grade euro zone government bonds ticked lower after European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said late on Monday the bank will keep copious stimulus in place to revive a recession-hit economy.

Her comments, sounding more "dovish" to investors compared with her Sunday ones, helped put downward pressure on core euro zone bond yields in Tuesday trading, according to Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank.

"Lagarde on Monday was more 'dovish' than she was on Sunday and that had a downward impact on euro zone sovereign bond yields this morning," Spinozzi said.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was half a bps down on the day at -0.449% DE10YT=RR, after hitting five-month highs on Monday at -0.412%. The 30-year bond yield was trading in positive territory at 0.018%, down half bsp on the day.

Underlining strong demand for long-dated bond issuance in a low-rate environment, Spain launched a new 50-year bond with initial demand over 37 billion euros ($44.72 billion).

Germany sold 1.111 billion euros of a new inflation-linked bond due in 2033.

German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped Europe's largest economy.

"The longer-term outlook, however, remains mixed, illustrating that the sector will still take some time before returning to full strength," ING wrote in a note.

Italian 10-yr bond yieldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/37e4BZ5

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Larry King and Ed Osmond)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.