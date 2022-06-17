Italian bond yields fall sharply after Lagarde comments

June 17 (Reuters) - Southern European bond yields dropped sharply in early Friday trade following overnight reports on comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on the anti-fragmentation tool policymakers are designing.

Italy's 10-year yield fell over 10 basis points to as low as 3.75%, undoing much of its rise following last week's ECB meeting. IT10YT=RR

The closely watched spread over German yields was at 207 bps, from 215 bps on Thursday. DE10IT10=RR

Portuguese yields were also quoted as sharply lower at the open, but were last down 3 bps by 0628 GMT to 2.81%. PT10YT=RR

On Thursday, Christine Lagarde explained to euro zone finance ministers in a closed-door meeting the rationale for the new tool, which was still being designed by the bank, sources familiar with the discussions said.

Lagarde told ministers that the tool, once ready, might kick in when spreads increased beyond certain thresholds, but did not give any precise figure about those thresholds, the two officials said.

She told ministers that the goal of the bank's new tool against so-called "fragmentation" to bring spreads back to normal levels, two officials said.

The tool could also be used when spreads increased too fast within a short period of time, the officials added.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

