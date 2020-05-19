Italian bond yields fall further on EU recovery fund proposal

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields extended their drop in Tuesday trading after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($547 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602% IT10YT=RR, its lowest since April 9. That pushed the gap over German Bund yields closer to 200 bps DE10IT10=RR.

Borrowing costs for Italian 10-year debt had been trading above 2% -- a level beyond which economists say Italy's mountain of debt is less sustainable - as recently as two-weeks ago as investors worried about the country's economic crisis.

Italy's 2-year bond yield was down 12 bps IT2YT=RR, 5-year yields fell 11 bps IT5YT=RR.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

