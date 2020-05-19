Italian bond yields fall further on EU recovery fund proposal

Contributor
Tommy Reggiori Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE

Italian government bond yields extended their drop in Tuesday trading after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($547 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields extended their drop in Tuesday trading after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($547 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602% IT10YT=RR, its lowest since April 9. That pushed the gap over German Bund yields closer to 200 bps DE10IT10=RR.

Borrowing costs for Italian 10-year debt had been trading above 2% -- a level beyond which economists say Italy's mountain of debt is less sustainable - as recently as two-weeks ago as investors worried about the country's economic crisis.

Italy's 2-year bond yield was down 12 bps IT2YT=RR, 5-year yields fell 11 bps IT5YT=RR.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More