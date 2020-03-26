Italian bond yields drop as ECB removes barriers in crisis fighting purchases

Contributor
Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it will not apply its self-imposed purchase limits on a 750 billion euro coronavirus crisis-fighting bond purchase scheme.

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell across the curve on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it will not apply its self-imposed purchase limits on a 750 billion euro coronavirus crisis-fighting bond purchase scheme.

The ECB also said it would buy debt with maturity as short as 70 days, compared with one year under previous purchases.

Short-dated Italian bonds IT2YT=RR were the biggest beneficiary, with yields plunging 12 bps to 0.40% after rocketing to a more than one-year high above 2% last week. Italian 10-year bond yields IT10Y=RR fell 7 bps to 1.49%, a near two-week low.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More