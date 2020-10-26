Italian bond yields drop 5-8 bps after S&P ratings boost

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped between five and eight basis points across the curve on Monday after ratings agency S&P Global unexpectedly lifted the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative late on Friday.

The decision removes the possibility of a near-term downgrade from BBB to BBB-, which would have put the country within one notch of a "junk" rating.

On Monday, the first day of trading after the decision, Italy's benchmark 10-year yields fell 8 bps to 0.685% IT10YT=RR, while the closely-watched spread over Germany tightened to 126.6 bps. DE10IT10=RR

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Lawrence White)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.