Italian bond yields drop 5-8 bps after S&P ratings boost

Italian government bond yields dropped between five and eight basis points across the curve on Monday after ratings agency S&P Global unexpectedly lifted the country's ratings outlook to stable from negative late on Friday. [nL4N2HE4CA]

The decision removes the possibility of a near-term downgrade from BBB to BBB-, which would have put the country within one notch of a "junk" rating.

On Monday, the first day of trading after the decision, Italy's benchmark 10-year yields fell 8 bps to 0.685% IT10YT=RR, while the closely-watched spread over Germany tightened to 126.6 bps. DE10IT10=RR

