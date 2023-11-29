Italian bond yields down at auction, markets fully price rate cut

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs fell to a 4-month low at an auction on Wednesday as markets increase their bets on future policy rate cuts by the European Central Bank after the first inflation data from Germany.

The Treasury sold the maximum amount offered - 7.5 billion euros ($8.24 billion) - over three bonds, attracting total orders for more than 11 billion euros.

Rome sold 3.5 billion euros of a 10-year BTP bond maturing March 1, 2034 fetching a 4.17% yield - the lowest since July - compared with a 4.76% yield last month.

It also placed 3 billion euros of a 5-year bond due on Feb. 1, 2029, at a 3.61% gross yield - the lowest level since March - down from 4.12% at the previous auction in late October.

The Treasury also allotted 1 billion euros of a floating-rate bond maturing April 15, 2026 with a 1.99% yield.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing Federico Maccioni and Alex Richardson)

