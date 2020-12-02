Italian billionaire Del Vecchio further increases stake in Mediobanca to 11%

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio has further increased its stake in Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI to around 11%, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

Del Vecchio has bought a total of 7.4 million Mediobanca shares, or a 0.83% stake, through its family holding Delfin between Nov. 2-9, the filing said.

That adds up to a 10.16% stake it previously held in the bank.

The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica last year surprised Italy's financial elites by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca just as a core of historic shareholders unravelled.

Del Vecchio has said he was ready to support "ambitious" plans for Mediobanca and that he intended to remain for a long time the top shareholder in a company he deemed "strategic" for the country together with insurer Generali GASI.MI, in which Mediobanca is the leading investor.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Franklin Paul)

