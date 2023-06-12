News & Insights

Italian banks keep cutting lending as they step up bond sales

June 12, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses kept shrinking in April while banks continued to step up bond sales as they prepare to repay long term European Central Bank funds, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Residents' deposits with domestic banks fell 3.4% on an annual basis in April after a 3.2% decline in March. On a monthly basis however, deposits in euros rose by some 5 billion euros to 2,634.8 billion euros in April.

