Italian banks' govt holdings in August touch lowest level since Feb. 2020 - ECB

The domestic government bond holdings of Italian lenders fell in August, reaching their lowest level since February 2020, ECB data showed on Tuesday.

The banks' portfolio was down to 404.46 billion euros ($389.78 billion) last month from 416.56 billion euros in July.

($1 = 1.0377 euros)

