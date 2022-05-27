Italian banks' govt bond holdings fall in April - ECB

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - The domestic government bond holdings of Italian lenders decreased in April, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The banks' portfolio was down to 423.23 billion euros ($454.34 billion) last month from a slightly revised 427.38 billion euros in March.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

