MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian lenders increased their domestic government bond holdings in May, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Their portfolio rose to 430.76 billion euros ($514.63 billion) last month, compared with a revised figure of 427.41 billion euros in April.

($1 = 0.8370 euros)

(Alessia Pé, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.