Italian bank UniCredit considers quitting Russia - CEO

Italian bank UniCredit is conducting an urgent review of its Russian business and could decide to quit the country after its invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday.

Orcel also said that the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis and that the bank was now assuming there would be stagflation.

