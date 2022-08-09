Italian bank lending to firms keeps rising in June

Italian bank lending to businesses rose further in June compared with the previous month, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Tuesday.

A monthly report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies increased by 2.6% year-on-year in June, its highest level since June 2021, from a 2.3% rise in May.

The data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks were down to 2.78 trillion euros ($2.84 trillion)from 2.85 trillion euros in the previous month.

Gross unpaid loans ticked down to 35.02 billion euros at the end of June from 36.82 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

