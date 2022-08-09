Italian bank lending to firms keeps rising in June

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses rose further in June compared with the previous month, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Tuesday.

A monthly report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies increased by 2.6% year-on-year in June, its highest level since June 2021, from a 2.3% rise in May.

The data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks were down to 2.78 trillion euros ($2.84 trillion)from 2.85 trillion euros in the previous month.

Gross unpaid loans ticked down to 35.02 billion euros at the end of June from 36.82 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

