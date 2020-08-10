Italian bank lending posts biggest rise in 8-1/2 years

Adds details

MILAN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged pandemic lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans, data showed on Monday.

A Bank of Italy report on domestic banks' balance sheets showed that loans to non-financial companies were up 3.7% year-on-year in June, almost double the 1.9% rise seen in May, and the biggest rise since November 2011.

The average interest rate charged by lenders on new corporate loans stood at 1.26% in June, little changed from May. The average cost of new loans worth more than 1 million euros was 1.01%.

As of Aug. 4, Italian companies had requested a total of 77 billion euros in government-guaranteed loans while repayments on 297 billion euros in loans were frozen due to moratorium schemes designed to help companies cope with the virus crisis.

Uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic also drove up deposits at Italian banks in June by 6% compared with a year earlier, after a 7.5% annual increase in May. Deposits totalled 2.64 trillion euros in June from 2.57 trillion a month earlier.

Italian banks continued to reduce gross unpaid loans which were down to 68.1 billion euros ($80 billion) at the end of June versus 71.2 billion euros a month earlier.

Banks' holdings of domestic government bonds, which have increased in recent months, were little changed in June at 434.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8508 euros)

