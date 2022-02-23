Italian bank BPER gets offer from NEXI for merchant payment arm

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian bank BPER Banca EMII.MI said it had received a non-binding offer for its merchant payment business from NEXI NEXII.MI, in the latest acquisition by the fast-growing Italian payments giant.

BPER, Italy's fifth-largest bank, said it had given NEXI two months exclusively to submit a binding offer for the asset. NEXI already runs BPER's shop payments services through a commercial partnership.

The deal is part of NEXI's strategy of buying the payment assets of its banking partners, while keeping contracts in place with the lenders so as to pocket the operating fees in full.

Earlier this week, a person close to the matter said the BPER deal could be worth around 350 million euros ($397 million).

Equita SIM analyst Gianmarco Bonacina calculated in a report that applying to that price tag the multiples seen in the Intesa and UBI deals agreed in preceding years, additional core profit for NEXI would be around 35 million euros, though he didn't specify over what period of time.

Conversely, BPER would lose the same amount in terms of operating profit, or 3% of the total. It could boost its core capital by up to 60 basis points thanks to the expected capital gain, Bonacina said.

Given that NEXI already operates BPER's merchant payments system, its domestic market share would not increase or breach antitrust limits, the analyst added.

NEXI struck a 1-billion-euro deal in 2019 with Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, securing the merchant payment business of what is now Italy's biggest bank. When Intesa took over smaller rival UBI the following year, NEXI bought the latter's merchant acquiring arm.

NEXI has also bought the retailers' payments operations of troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI and Carige CRGI.MI, as well as those of Deutsche Bank in Italy.

Rothschild is advising BPER and Deutsche Bank NEXI.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

(Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za and Bernadette Baum)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.