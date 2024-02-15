News & Insights

Italian app developer Bending Spoons valued $2.55 bln after $155 mln capital hike

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 15, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italian app developer Bending Spoons raised $155 million through its latest capital increase, taking the company's valuation to $2.55 billion, it said on Thursday.

Founded in 2013, Bending Spoons has recently attracted the interest of institutional and private investors including Italian bank Intesa SanpaoloISP.MI and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

In January it agreed to buy the digital assets of Mosaic Group, a mobile software subsidiary of IAC IAC.O, and Meetup, a social network with 60 million members worldwide used to organise in-person and virtual events and gatherings.

The latest round of financing will contribute to sustaining new acquisitions, Bending Spoon said in a statement.

It added that Durable Capital Partners LP joined existing investors, which include Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, NB Renaissance, NUO Capital and Tamburi Investment Partner unit StarTIP.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Alvise Armellini, Kirsten Donovan)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

