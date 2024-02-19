Italian and German yield spread hits lowest since March 2022

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields dropped to its lowest since March 2022 on Monday as investors sought to lock in attractive yields as expectations grow for cuts in interest rates.

Italian paper remains well supported, given that it has more appealing returns than other euro zone bonds, while investors don't see significant threats to the Italian macroeconomic and political environment in the very short term.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR -- a gauge of the premium investors ask to hold bonds of highly indebted countries -- hit 145.90 basis points (bps), its lowest level since March 31 2022.

Deutsche Bank strategists recently said risk appetite is the main driver behind the recent tightening in spreads, and Southern Europe's yield gaps are not rich compared to other risky assets.

The Italian German spread tightened in January, although money markets were cutting their bets on rate cuts.

Prices of bonds from highly indebted countries have benefited from expectations for monetary easing and a very gradual wind-down of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments announced in December.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.