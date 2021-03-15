Italian aerospace firm Leonardo's unit files for $700 mln U.S. IPO

March 15 (Reuters) - Leonardo DRS Inc, a unit of Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo SpA , filed for an initial public offering of up to $701.8 million in the United States on Monday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LEONARDO DRS IPO/ (URGENT)

