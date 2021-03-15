Italian aerospace firm Leonardo's electronics unit files for $700 mln U.S. IPO

Adds details from filing

March 15 (Reuters) - Leonardo DRS Inc, the electronics division of Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo SpA LDOF.MI which counts the U.S. military as a customer, filed for an initial public offering of up to $701.8 million in the United States on Monday.

The parent company will offer about 31.9 million shares of Leonardo DRS, or a 22% stake in the division, for $20 to $22 per share, the filing showed. It will receive all the proceeds from the offering.

The defence electronic division intends to keep future profits for growth and does not anticipate paying a regular cash dividend, it said in the filing.

To get ready for the listing on the New York Stock Exchange, DRS in February said it planned to repay $237 million of related-party borrowings and issue $450 million of new debt.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

