Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95 - ANSA

January 16, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at 95, ANSA news agency reported on Monday.

Lollobrigida shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol and later became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world.

