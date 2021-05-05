IG

Italgas will bid for Depa alone, will later consider a partner

Giancarlo Navach Reuters
Italy's gas distributor Italgas will bid for Greece's DEPA Infrastructure on its own and will consider teaming up with a partner only afterwards, it's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"The deadline for the binding offers is confirmed by mid-July and we will bid alone,", CEO Paolo Gallo said during a conference call on Q1 results. "We are the only industrial bidder and this could be and advantage for us. We will evaluate a partnership only later in order to be more competitive."

Last year Greece put up for sale state-controlled gas distribution network DEPA Infrastructure.

