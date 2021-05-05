Italgas will bid for Depa alone, will later consider a partner

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy's gas distributor Italgas IG.MI will bid for Greece's DEPA Infrastructure on its own and will consider teaming up with a partner only afterwards, it's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"The deadline for the binding offers is confirmed by mid-July and we will bid alone,", CEO Paolo Gallo said during a conference call on Q1 results. "We are the only industrial bidder and this could be and advantage for us. We will evaluate a partnership only later in order to be more competitive."

Last year Greece put up for sale state-controlled gas distribution network DEPA Infrastructure.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

