Italgas ups dividend after rise in 2023 core earnings

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 12, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest gas distributor Italgas IG.MI said on Tuesday it would increase its dividend on 2023 results by 11% after its adjusted core earnings for last year met its forecast.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in 1.184 billion euros ($1.29 billion) last year, up more than 9% on 2022 mainly driven by growth of non-regulated businesses.

Net financial debt came in at 6.9 billion euros at the end of December, up from 6.5 billion euros at the end of 2022.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

