Italgas to buy Veolia's water assets in Italy in 115 mln euro deal

June 09, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Alessia Pé for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas IG.MI signed a deal worth more than 100 million euros with Veolia VIE.P to buy the French utility's stakes in companies running water services in Lazio, Campania and Sicily, the two companies said on Friday.

They said Italgas agreed to pay Veolia a total of around 115 million euros ($124 million), excluding debt, and said the value partly depended on the water companies meeting certain targets.

Italgas had said in March it had entered into exclusive talks with Veolia on the deal.

They said the completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the involvement or approval by the public bodies which awarded the water service concession.

"The transaction is part of the broader strategy outlined by Italgas, aiming at strengthening the group presence in the water sector" the Italian company said.

($1 = 0.9286 euros)

