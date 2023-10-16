News & Insights

Italgas finalises water deal with Veolia worth 115 mln euros

October 16, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gas distributor Italgas IG.MI said on Monday it had finalised the acquisition of several Italian water assets from France's Veolia VIE.PA, in a deal that could reach a total value of 115 million euros ($121 million), excluding debt.

The final value of the transaction partly depends on the water companies meeting certain targets, Italgas said, adding it the new division wrapping up all the group's water assets would be called "Nepta".

Thanks to this acquisition, Italgas will diversify its business and serve - directly and indirectly - 6.2 million customers, equal to around 10% of the Italian population.

